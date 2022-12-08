Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

TSE TVE traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

