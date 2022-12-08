Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.43. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 368,705 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market cap of C$374.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.