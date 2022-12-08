Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SNV opened at $39.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.