Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.70. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 92,635 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
