Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.70. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 92,635 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

About Synlogic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

