Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 14859955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.81.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

