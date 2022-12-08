Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.