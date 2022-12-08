S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.24. S&W Seed shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 49,331 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

