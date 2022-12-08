Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Up 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 825,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average daily volume of 76,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 75.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,321,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 1,001,673 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 53.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 487,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 169,685 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 50.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 174,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

