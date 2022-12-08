Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

