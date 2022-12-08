Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
