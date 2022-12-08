Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $278.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

