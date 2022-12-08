StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
SuperCom Stock Up 0.5 %
SuperCom stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.