StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

