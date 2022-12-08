Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 92,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 53,249 call options.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

