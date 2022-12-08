Stifel Nicolaus Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$0.52

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

GDDFF opened at $0.46 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

