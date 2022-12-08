Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 8.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €17.08 ($17.98) and last traded at €16.93 ($17.82). 9,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 324,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.64 ($16.46).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 8.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.40.
Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.