Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 8.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €17.08 ($17.98) and last traded at €16.93 ($17.82). 9,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 324,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.64 ($16.46).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.40.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

