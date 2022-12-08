Stephen G. Daly Sells 35,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

