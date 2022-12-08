Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.70

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 12786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

