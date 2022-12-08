St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,134.34

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,134.34 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($14.56). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($14.24), with a volume of 541,302 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STJ shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.29) to GBX 1,365 ($16.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.71) to GBX 1,310 ($15.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.83) to GBX 1,040 ($12.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.17 ($18.11).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,674.26.

In other news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.40) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($93,805.63).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

