Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.38 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 25,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

