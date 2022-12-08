Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 855,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,235. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

