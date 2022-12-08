Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

SRC stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

