Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.22. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 31,460 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

