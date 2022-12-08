Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.22. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 31,460 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
