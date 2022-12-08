SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 24,206 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,870 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 382,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 913,710 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

