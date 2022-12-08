Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,956 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,532,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.