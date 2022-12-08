Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $21.70. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 39,942 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.