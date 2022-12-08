Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $21.70. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 39,942 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
