Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €79.05 ($83.21) and last traded at €80.80 ($85.05). 88,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €81.25 ($85.53).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.22.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

