SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.42. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

