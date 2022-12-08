Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.61 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $134.61 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00448803 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022241 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00856850 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00111171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00648691 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00252337 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,764,832,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
