Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 552,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232,332. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $153.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

