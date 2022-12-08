Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,282,909 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of £96.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.58.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

