Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

