Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares trading hands.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.

