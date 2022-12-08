Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares trading hands.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.