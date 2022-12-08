Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on January 20th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON STS opened at GBX 227.95 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £228.12 million and a PE ratio of 671.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.
