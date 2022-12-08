Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 728 shares.The stock last traded at $3,776.00 and had previously closed at $3,752.13.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seaboard Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.