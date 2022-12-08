Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 728 shares.The stock last traded at $3,776.00 and had previously closed at $3,752.13.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
