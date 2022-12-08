Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.42

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.42 and traded as high as C$33.31. Saputo shares last traded at C$32.86, with a volume of 484,260 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

Saputo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

