Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €32.90

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €31.50 ($33.16) to €32.90 ($34.63) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

