Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.19

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 70305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.