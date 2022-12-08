Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BRW stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $34,822.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,312,473 shares in the company, valued at $35,534,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

