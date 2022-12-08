Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

