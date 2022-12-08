Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $328,127.45 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.77. 835,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,737. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

