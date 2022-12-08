Rocket Pool ETH Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,381.66 or 0.08022630 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $147.27 million and $4.92 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,316.06412837 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,513,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

