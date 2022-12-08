Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95). 22,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 7,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Robinson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.45. The stock has a market cap of £12.98 million and a P/E ratio of 387.50.

Robinson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Robinson’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Featured Stories

