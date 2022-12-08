Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,087.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00239343 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

