Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.