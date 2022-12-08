Reviewing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.65 $303.91 million $7.59 15.06 Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 2.57 $56.10 million $4.74 15.51

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70 Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $146.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.49%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29% Howard Hughes 12.71% 6.89% 2.58%

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

