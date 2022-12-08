Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $16.78 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $253.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

