Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rent the Runway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

