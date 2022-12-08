Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.88

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $116.88 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

