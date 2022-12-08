ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,284.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $2,284.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00453807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

