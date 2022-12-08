Raymond James Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.
CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CWB opened at C$24.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.57. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
