Randstad Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Randstad in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Randstad Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($52.63) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Randstad from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Randstad Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.71%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

